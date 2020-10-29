|
Mr Joseph Brooks Newbold Mr Joseph (Joe) Brooks, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Born in Bolsover and a lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Joe worked in the haulage industry, mainly as a lorry driver, until his retirement about
20 years ago.
In his younger days he played snooker, later he played cribbage and dominoes. He also like doing wordsearches and quizzes.
Joe leaves his partner Pam,
daughters Jacqueline, Pamela,
Carol and 12 grandchildren.
The funeral service is due to take place on Monday November 2, 2020,
Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020