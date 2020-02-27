Home

Mr Joseph Robotham Whittington Moor Mr Joseph Robotham, of Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, has passed away aged 23.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Joseph worked for Joseph Ash, as an engineer. He previously served in the Army with the 1st Battalion - The Mercian Regiment.
He loved football, especially Sheffield United, he was a lifelong Blades fan, enjoyed socialising and travelling.
Joseph leaves his parents Deborah and Richard and brother Lee.
The funeral service takes place on Saturday March 7, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.10am.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
