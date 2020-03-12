|
Mr Joseph Shimwell Clay Cross Mr Joseph Malcolm Shimwell, of Clay Cross, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on February 28, 2020, aged 80.
Born at Wirksworth and a resident of Clay Cross for 60 years, Joseph was a butcher.
He played and watched football and snooker, liked holidays in the UK and Europe, enjoyed ballroom dancing, but first and foremost was a family man.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife Joyce and partner June, he leaves partner Vivian, son Christopher, daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Peggy, son-in-law Andy, step children Julie and Rob, Liz and Dave, grandchildren Emma, Rachelle, Sarah, Matthew and India, step grandchildren Josh, Lewis and Aiden, great-grandchildren Caitlin, Finley, Lily and Leo
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield (01246 862142).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020