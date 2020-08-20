|
Mrs Josephine Mary Frost Clay Cross Lifelong resident Mrs Josephine Mary Frost has passed away at Hazeldine Residential Home, aged 94.
Josie was a housewife and enjoyed many holidays, shopping and socialising with friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Bernard Frost and also her brother George. She is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The funeral takes place today, 20th August at 10.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium with all donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield S42 5LE
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020