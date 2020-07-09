|
Mrs Josephine Mary Hodgson Brimington Mrs Josephine Mary Hodgson of Brimington Care Home,
Manor Road has passed away, aged 91 years.
Born in Staveley, Josephine has been a lifelong local resident.
During her working years,
she worked at James Smiths Sewing Factory, Yeomans and Ryland Works.
Josephine enjoyed sewing, dress making, knitting, crochet, baking and decorating.
She was predeceased by husband Roy Hodgson and leaves behind her son
Garry Hodgson and four grandchildren.
Funeral service was held
on Wednesday 8th July.
Funeral Directors: Central England Coop Funeral Care, West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020