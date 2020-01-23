Home

Mrs Joyce Bell Wingerworth Mrs Joyce Bell (née Orme), of Wingerworth, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83.
Born in Temple Normanton, Joyce had been a Chesterfield resident all her life.
She worked for a number of years as a Manager at the Henry Wigfall store in Chesterfield.
Joyce was a keen gardener, loved crosswords, code books, etc and puzzles of all kinds. She was an avid follower of a number of TV serials and enjoyed films of a number of genres.
She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence and is survived by her son Kevin.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
