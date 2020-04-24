|
|
|
Mrs Joyce Briddon Newbold Mrs Irene Joyce Briddon (known as Joyce) of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield Joyce was a lifelong local resident.
She was employed at K Shoe shop as manager.
Her hobbies included gardening, walking, reading and painting.
Joyce leaves her partner Brian Douglas Payton.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors ;Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020