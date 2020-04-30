|
Miss Joyce Briddon Newbold Miss Irene Joyce Briddon (known as Joyce) of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, Joyce was a lifelong local resident.
She was employed at K Shoe shop as manager.
Her hobbies included gardening, walking, reading and painting.
Joyce leaves her partner Brian Douglas Payton, sisters Margaret and Pauline, brother Arnold (deceased) and families.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020