Mrs Joyce Doreen Chambers Chesterfield Mrs Joyce Doreen Chambers,
of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 87 years.
Born in Brimington, Joyce has been a lifelong local resident.
Joyce worked as a Cook and Cleaner before retirement.
She enjoyed line dancing, card making and crafting.
Joyce was predeceased by her
husband Roy Chambers. She leaves
behind children Bev and Dean, their husband and wife Simon and Jenny, grandchildren Kim, Luke, Nathan, Adam and Brandon, sister Eileen, brother Derek.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 29th October 2020 at 10.10am at
Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral
Directors, 15 Ringwood Road,
Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1DF, 01246 232966
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020