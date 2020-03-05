|
Mrs Joyce Cratchley Cutthorpe Mrs Joyce Margaret Cratchley (nee Finney) of Cutthorpe passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after a short illness, aged 87.
The widow of Dr David Cratchley, Joyce was a devoted mother and grandmother.
A retired secretary, Joyce was an active member of the Women's Institute, being president of both Bramcote WI and Cutthorpe WI and for many years was a Voluntary County Organiser for the Derbyshire Federation and enjoyed time at Chesterfield Ladies Luncheon Club.
In her youth Joyce enjoyed amateur dramatics, taking part in many stage productions and more latterly was a member of Cutthorpe Ladies Choir.
Born and raised in Chesterfield, Joyce moved to Sheffield following her marriage before returning to Chesterfield. David's job took the family to Nottingham for seven years until they returned to Cutthorpe in 1976.
Joyce loved her holidays and she and David particularly enjoyed their many cruises to all parts of the world and the extended family holidays with their children and grandchildren.
Joyce was both a Chesterfield FC and Derbyshire CC supporter and also enjoyed watching local cricket.
Joyce leaves her daughter, Liz, sons, Andrew and Ian, daughters- in- law Tracy and Jane and grandchildren Catherine, David, Rhianna, Lily, Jack and Grace.
The funeral takes place on March 10, 2020, St Lawrence Church, Barlow, at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please with any donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors - B Hattersley and Sons, 211 Chatsworth Road (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020