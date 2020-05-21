|
|
|
Foden Joyce Mabel Passed away at the
Firs Nursing Home Codnor on the
12th May 2020, aged 97 years.
Wife of the late Bryan,
she will be greatly missed by her sons and daughter-in-law, Stephen, Patricia and Edmund, her grand-daughters
and partners Jennifer, Lindsey, Aimee and Andrew, great-grandson Oliver, also her niece Jill. She will be
missed by all her friends.
A celebration of her life
will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to Guide Dogs for the Blind, which can be given to the family.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020