Mrs Joyce Greaves Staveley Mrs Joyce Greaves of Staveley has passed away at Brimington Care Centre on January 1, 2020, aged 95.
Joyce was a lifelong Staveley resident.
She was a housewife and mother who was interested in ballroom dancing, and was a family lady.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Simms. She is survived by son Ian , daughter-in-law Doreen, granddaughter Heather and great-grandchildren Isaac and Jasmine.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 17, 2020 at 1.00pm at Staveley Parish Church followed by burial.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Market Street, Chesterfield. (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
