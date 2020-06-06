|
Mrs Joyce Herringshaw Dronfield Mrs Joyce Herringshaw passed away at The Green Nursing Home, Dronfield, aged 89.
Joyce was born in Barlow and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired invoice clerk at Mothers Pride Bakery and enjoyed spending time with her family and dog Libby. She also enjoyed music, particularly Simply Red and also enjoyed football and loved a game of bingo. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Douglas George Herringshaw and leaves behind her daughter Jane and son-in-law Andrew, her grandchildren Daniel and Ruth and their partners Liz and Andy, also her great grandchildren Penny, Dougie and Stanley.
Her funeral will take place on Monday 8th June at 2.30pm at St Lawrence Church, Barlow.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road, tel Chesterfield 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020