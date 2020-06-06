|
Mrs Joyce O'Donnell Bolsover Mrs Joyce O'Donnell, of Bolsover has sadly passed away,
aged 96 years. Born in Sheffield,
Joyce was a local resident of Bolsover for 80 years.
Joyce worked at the Munitions Factory, Prew-Smiths Factory and was a Dinner Lady, she also worked as a Pharmacist Courier until her retirement 40 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Jimmy and leaves behind her daughter Janis Riley, son Michael O'Donnell, two grandchildren Steven Riley and Rachael Simkins, ten great-grandchildren Danielle, Jessica, Kyle, Ethan, Jude, Mercedes, Hosea and one great-great-grandchild Freddie and
one due in August.
Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends, especially at Courtyard Kitchen in Bolsover.
Funeral is to be held on
Friday 5th June, 3pm at Brimington Crematorium. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins and Hope Ltd., 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF Tel: 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020