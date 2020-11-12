|
Mrs Joyce Offiler Hasland Mrs Joyce Offiler has died peacefully at Heather Vale Care Home, Hasland, on November 1, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born in Rainworth, Mansfield, she was married to her late husband, Bernard, for 63
years and lived in Hasland for the last 40 years. She worked in the Marks and
Spencers Catering Unit in Chesterfield and was then an active member of the
Retired Staff's Association.
Joyce played an active part in the life of Hasland Methodist Church and also served
on the Chesterfield Christian Education Council and sang in the Chesterfield Mission
Choir. She enjoyed many crafts, including cake decorating, decoupage, embroidery
and card making as well as line dancing.
She leaves her daughter Jill, son Brian, granddaughter Joanne and great
granddaughter Annie.
Donations will be shared between Hasland Methodist Church and Cancer Research
UK.
Funeral Directors are Harold Lilleker & Sons, Hasland (Tel. 01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020