J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Joyce Parrott

Joyce Parrott Notice
Mrs Joyce Parrott Grassmoor Mrs Joyce Margaret Parrott, of Grassmoor, has passed away at home, aged 95.
Born in Chesterfield, Joyce lived 81 years of her life in Chesterfield, and 14 years as a resident in Vancouver, Canada.
She worked as a secretary, shop assistant and most recently as an Apartment Manager a total of 58 years, she retired in 1998.
Joyce liked gardening, arts and crafts, reading and watching al, sports.
Joyce is survived by her husband Mr John Francis Parrott, sons Alan, Keith and John, daughters-in-law Pauline, Lynn and Isabella, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on April 17, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194),
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
