Joyce Margaret Pashley Chesterfield Joyce Margaret Pashley of Chantrey Avenue, Chesterfield has sadly passed away at home, aged 88 years.
Joyce was born in Youlgreave, Derbyshire but had lived locally all her life.
In her working life she started out in service, she was a machinist at Granby Garments in Bakewell and also did a short spell at Trebor, before finally cleaning at the Bus Depot and Universal Salvage.
Joyce was an avid reader, a lover of bingo, crosswords and family holidays.
She was predeceased by her husband David and leaves behind her loving son Richard and daughter-in-law Tracy, her 2 grandchildren Helen and Chris and great grandson Jackson.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 5th June at 9am in Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield.
Funeral Directors: The
Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ Tel: 01246220201.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020