Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
09:00
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mrs Joyce Young Glapwell Mrs Joyce Young of Glapwell has passed away at Magnolia House, Pleasley, aged 91.
Born in Palterton, Joyce was a local resident for 70 years.
She previously worked as a secretary.
Joyce was interested in knitting, baking, reading and spending time with her family.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Bill. She is survived by her daughter Wendy, son Trevor, son -in-law Bas, daughter-in-law Margo, six grandchildren and 12 great - grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.10am on Monday March 9, 2020.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020
