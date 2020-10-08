|
|
|
Mrs Judith Mary Barrow Walton Mrs Judith Mary Barrow of Walton has passed away whilst on holiday in Staithes at Middlesbrough Hospital,
aged 81 years.
Born in Scarborough,
Judith has been a local
resident for 58 years.
Judith worked as a Teacher at Clowne Technical College then Teacher Advisor for Derbyshire County Council.
She was an artist and enjoyed gardening, travel, reading, was a member of WI and passionate about opera.
Judith was predeceased by husband Peter Edward Barrow. She leaves behind daughter Jane, son-in-law Ray, three grandchildren Remy, Emilia and Asher, brothers Bill, Geoff, Steve and sister Christine.
The funeral service takes place on Monday 12th October at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations in Judith's memory will be shared between DLR Air Ambulance, Ashgate Hospice and Wateraid.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020