Mrs Judith Hitchcock North Wingfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Judith Ann Hitchcock (formerly known as Judith Hall) of North Wingfield has passed away at Ashgate House Nursing Home, aged 78.
Judith worked in schools most of her working life, Tupton Hall school for 22 years as a dinner lady .
She enjoyed reading and having holidays.
Judith is survived by her husband Brian Hitchcock, daughters Karen and Tracey, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday February 12, 2010 at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors : J.J.Needham & Son, 2 Thanet Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield.
(01246 862158)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020