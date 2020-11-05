Home

Mrs Judith Montague Kelstedge Mrs Judith Pauline Montague, of Kelstedge, Ashover, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born in Hollingwood, Chesterfield and a resident of Kelstedge for 58 years, Judith trained as a nursery nurse NNEB in Sutton, Surrey. She had a few jobs after qualifying before, becoming a housewife and volunteered at the Red Cross shop, Matlock for over 18 years.
A member of the local pubs darts and dominoes team, she loved quizzes, walking with her grandchildren, enjoyed quiz programmes Countdown, 15 to One and Strictly Come Dancing.
Judith leaves her husband Leonard Richard Montague, son Simon, grandchildren James, Melissa, Bradley, Shannon, Courtney, Holly and Aaron. She was predeceased by a son Edward in 2006.
The funeral service takes place on November 10, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
