Mrs Judith Proll Hasland Mrs Judith Anne Proll of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital , aged 77.
Born at Hollingwood, Staveley, Judith was a local resident for 42 years.
Working as a Nurse at the Royal Hospital, retired 2005.
Her hobbies included knitting, country music, watching medical programs on television and eating out. Judith enjoyed spending time with her grand kids.
Judith was wife to the late George Proll, she is survived by her daughter Janet Saunders, son Brian Proll and three grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on January 21, 2020
at Brimington Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
