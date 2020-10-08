|
|
|
Mrs June Allen (née Wadsworth) HOLLINGWOOD Mrs June Allen (née Wadsworth sadly passed away on Sunday, 27th September at Clay Cross Community Hospital, aged 81 years.
June was born in Poolsbrook, then lived in Barrow Hill and Hollingwood.
She leaves a daughter Wendy and her husband Wilf, son
Mark and his wife Janet, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Her cremation will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020 and will be conducted by Farewell Funerals, 109 High Street,
Clay Cross, S45 9DZ Tel:01246 862656
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020