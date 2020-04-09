Home

Mrs June Barnes Clay Cross Mrs June Barnes of Clay Cross has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, June was a lifelong local resident.
June enjoyed her knitting a game of bingo and attending her local church.
June will be sadly missed by her husband Matthew, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Vicky, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and all who knew her.
A service took place on Friday March 17 at Chesterfield Crematorium. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Funeral Directors, J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth , Chesterfield. (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020
