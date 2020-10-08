|
|
|
BLANT June Pamela Pam passed away peacefully on October 2nd 2020, aged 94 years.
A lifetime resident of Ripley,
Pam was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Loved by all, she will be deeply missed.
Following government guidelines,
the funeral, at Ripley All Saints Church on Tuesday October 20th at 1pm
is consequently by invitation only.
However, there will be a celebration
of Pam's life in the summer of 2021.
Donations to Ward 2, London Road Community Hospital, Derby,
who looked after Pam so wonderfully,
can be made to the
Co-operative Funeralcare, Ripley,
DE5 3DJ. Tel 01773 570136
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020