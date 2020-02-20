|
Mrs June Colton Brockwell Mrs Elizabeth Colton of Brockwell has peacefully passed away at home, aged 67 .
Born in Clay Cross, June moved to Brampton aged 19.
She worked as a factory operative at Robinsons until the early 80's, worked as a home help from 1988 to 1990, in later years she lovingly took care of her granddaughters.
She enjoyed socialising, reading and was interested in history.
June was predeceased by her husband Billy Calton. She is survived by son Shane Calton, granddaughters Eleanor and Clarissa Calton.
The funeral service has taken place on February 11, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020