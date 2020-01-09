|
June Collington Hollingwood Mrs June Collington, nee Simms, of Hollingwood, has passed away at Riverdale Care Home, on December 19, 2019, aged 83.
Born in Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, June worked in catering at Scarsdale Hospital.
She was a family lady, who liked her holidays in Benidorm.
June leaves husband Alex, son Andrew, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by daughters Pearl, June and son Ian.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 13, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.50pm.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020