Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for June Dimaio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Dimaio

Notice Condolences

June Dimaio Notice
June Dimaio North Wingfield Mrs June Mary Dimaio, of North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 61.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of North Wingfield for 25 years, June was a labourer until finishing work due to ill health.
Her interests included spending time with her family, riding about on her mobility scooter shopping, jigsaws and her dog Pip.
June leaves her sons Matthew, Paul and Mark, grandsons Riley and Ollie, nieces Kerry and Cat, and dog Pip.
The funeral service takes place on January 22, 2020, Hasland Church, at 11am, followed by burial at Hasland Cemetery.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -