June Dimaio North Wingfield Mrs June Mary Dimaio, of North Wingfield, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 61.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of North Wingfield for 25 years, June was a labourer until finishing work due to ill health.
Her interests included spending time with her family, riding about on her mobility scooter shopping, jigsaws and her dog Pip.
June leaves her sons Matthew, Paul and Mark, grandsons Riley and Ollie, nieces Kerry and Cat, and dog Pip.
The funeral service takes place on January 22, 2020, Hasland Church, at 11am, followed by burial at Hasland Cemetery.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020