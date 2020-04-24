|
Mrs June Rose Ford North Wingfield Mrs June Rose Ford, late of Morton Grange, Alfreton passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85.
Born in Rotherham, June lived locally most of her life apart from 20 years where she owned and ran successful businesses with her late husband Eric in other parts of the county, retiring in 1982.
June loved walking, gardening, sewing, crosswords, singing and dancing but first and foremost, June loved her family.
June was predeceased by her husband Eric (Dinky) and leaves son Tony, daughter Susan, son in law Philip, daughter in law Maureen, grandchildren Claire, Michelle, Angela, Emma, James, Boden and Keira.
Funeral service to take place on Monday April 27, 12 noon at
Dark Lane Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions there will be a graveside service only.
Funeral Directors:
J.R. Hoult & Grandson,
The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road,
North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020