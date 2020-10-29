|
Mrs June Nightingale Eckington Mrs June Nightingale, of Eckington, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal
Hospital, aged 90.
Born in Bolsover and a resident of
Eckington for 69 years, June was a retired housewife and was awarded three medals from Diabetes UK for living with type one insulin dependant diabetes for 50, 60 and 70 years.
Her interests included knitting,
gardening, puzzles, tv soaps, cooking and baking.
June leaves her husband Peter, sons Peter and David, daughter Jill, grandchildren Nichola and Steven, great-grandchildren Edward
and Lewis.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 9, 2020, St Peter & St Paul's Church, Eckington at 1pm,
followed by Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.10pm. Donations to Diabetic UK/Sight Support Derbyshire.
Funeral directors: W. N. Allcock,
7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield (01246 433328).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020