June Smith

June Smith Notice
Mrs June Smith Clay Cross Mrs June Smith, nee Crane, of Clay Cross, has passed away at home, aged 87.
Born in Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, June was a clerk for the Milk Marketing Board, until her retirement.
She enjoyed walking in the countryside, sequence dancing, spending time with family and friends.
June was predeceased by her husband Geoff. She leaves daughters Karen and Yvonne, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November 13, 2020, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors:J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
