Mrs June Whittaker Hollingwood Mrs June Whittaker, of Hollingwood, Chesterfield, has passed away at home aged 79.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, June worked as a photography assistant from 1956-1957, then as a dinner lady at Hollingwood Infant School from 1979-1991 and finally as a housekeeper at Ringwood Hall from 1996-1998.
Her interests included playing darts, jigsaws, knitting, sewing, computer games and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
June was predeceased by her husband Stan, daughterJane and grandson Steven. She leaves partner Ray Cobley, sons and daughters Sandra, John, Ken and Julie, grandchildren, Scott, Leanne, Calla, Billy, Ryan, Bailey, great-grandchildren Leah, Jamie, Isaac, Cory-Jay, Jacob, Heidi and Maizie.
The funeral service takes place on October 21, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors:Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
