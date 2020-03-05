|
Miss Karen Bloor New Tupton Miss Karen Bloor, of New Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 58.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Karen was an ex Robinsons employee (Company Director).
Her interests included spending time with friends and family and bingo.
Karen leaves her partner Chris, sons Daniel and Paul, grandchildren Chloe, Jackon, Theodore, Maisy and Noah.
The funeral service takes place on March 20, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 13.50pm.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555). www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020