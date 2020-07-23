|
Wragg Karen Passed away on
Sunday 12th July 2020,
aged 49 years.
Sadly missed partner of Tony
and a loving mum to Danielle.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at
All Saints' Church, South Wingfield on Thursday 30th July at 11am prior to burial in the Church Yard.
Floral tributes welcome, however, donations may be given directly to Derby Royal Hospital, Liver ward 304.
All enquiries to:
A Storer and Sons
173 Nottingham Road
Somercotes
DE55 4JG
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020