Mrs Kate Hewitt New Whittington Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Kate Elizabeth "Kitty" Hewitt has passed away at Ashover Ward of Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86.
Kitty worked part time for the family butchers business A.A.Bellamy at New Whittington in the 1960's and 1970's.
She was interested in local conservation issues, including footpaths and woodland.
Her hobbies included making craft jewellery, walking and homing retired greyhounds.
Kitty is survived by her husband Mr Arthur Hewitt and son Mr John Hewitt.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 9, 2020 at 11.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020