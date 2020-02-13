Home

Kath Milton Notice
Mrs Kath Milton Newbold Mrs Kathleen Mary Milton, known as Kath, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born in Old Whittington and a lifelong local resident, Kath worked for Sheepbridge Engineering for a number of years.
She loved animals, had cats and dogs and enjoyed holidays.
Kath was predeceased by her husband Keith, she leaves a brother, a nephew and two nieces.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 21, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
