Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Flint

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Flint Notice
Mrs Kathleen Patricia Flint Grassmoor Mrs Kathleen Patricia Flint of Grassmoor, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born in Grassmoor she was a lifelong resident and trained and worked throughout her life as a hairdresser but also worked at Robinsons and was a driver for Eldreds Bakery and Daniels Pharmaceuticals.
In her later years she spent time caring for her parents, she also enjoyed travel and socialising with friends and family and was a huge dog lover.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband John Flint and leaves behind her two sons Sean and Mark Edwards and four grandchildren.
Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st December, 12.30pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson, Funeral Director, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, tel 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -