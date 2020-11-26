|
Mrs Kathleen Patricia Flint Grassmoor Mrs Kathleen Patricia Flint of Grassmoor, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born in Grassmoor she was a lifelong resident and trained and worked throughout her life as a hairdresser but also worked at Robinsons and was a driver for Eldreds Bakery and Daniels Pharmaceuticals.
In her later years she spent time caring for her parents, she also enjoyed travel and socialising with friends and family and was a huge dog lover.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband John Flint and leaves behind her two sons Sean and Mark Edwards and four grandchildren.
Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 1st December, 12.30pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson, Funeral Director, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, tel 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020