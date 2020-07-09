Home

Miss Kathleen Harrison Boythorpe Miss Kathleen Harrison of Foolow Avenue, Boythorpe has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 63 years.
Born in Derby, Kathleen has been a local resident for
15 years.
Until her retirement, Kathleen worked as a Dinner Lady.
Kathleen enjoyed reading and cross stitch and was interested in angels and spirituality.
She leaves behind her children Wendy, Rachael, Katie and Laura and sixteen grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
9th July 2020 at 10.10am at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ.
Tel. (01246) 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
