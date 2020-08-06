|
|
|
Mrs Kathleen Margaret Herring Dronfield Mrs Kathleen (Kath) Herring, formerly of Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield passed away peacefully at Springbank House Care Home, Ashgate, Chesterfield on Friday 24 July 2020 aged 91 years.
Until late 2019, Kath had been a Dronfield resident all her life.
After school, Kath worked at Moore & Wright Engineering Tools until leaving to look after her parents. Kath also worked at Shelton's Pet Stores in Dronfield and Whittington Moor but spent a lot of time caring, cleaning
and decorating for relatives, friends and neighbours.
Kath loved looking after her house and garden, knitting, going to markets, reading and music, especially Billy Fury, Englebert Humperdinck and Foster & Allen.
Her biggest joy though was taking her grandchildren to parks, fairs and on day trips in Derbyshire and to the seaside.
Kath was predeceased by her husband Frank in February 2000. They had been married 50 years.
Kath leaves son Alan, his wife Lynne, Grandson lan and partner Kate, Grandson Andrew and wife Jessica. Kath was also great grandmother to Scarlet, Sophia, Oliver and Olivia.
Funeral service is to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 10th August 2020 at 11:10am. Donations in lieu of flowers for Dementia UK.
Funeral Directors. Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL
Tel: 01246 413205
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020