Mrs Kathleen Hobson Brimington Mrs Kathleen Hobson of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 82 years. Born in Chesterfield, Kathleen has been a lifelong local resident.
Kathleen was a devoted housewife.
She enjoyed gardening,
cooking and going on holidays.
Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Derek Hobson.
She leaves behind her son David, daughter-in-law Carole, grandson Michael, his partner Lucy, three great-grandchildren Lola, Oscar and Kobi.
Funeral service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 12.50pm.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020