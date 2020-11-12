Home

Mrs Kathleen Newton Swanwick Mrs Kathleen Patricia Newton, of Swanwick, Alfreton, has passed away at home, aged 93.
Born in Ripley and a lifelong local resident, Kath was a housewife.
Her interests included spending time with her family, cooking, baking, gardening, reading, crocheting, crosswords, following sport and politics.
Kath was predeceased by her husband Kenneth (Ken) William Newton. She leaves daughter Karen Gilbert, son Kevin Newton, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on November 23, 2020, All Saint's Church, South Wingfield, at 1pm.
Funeral directors: A. Storer & Sons, 173 Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton (01773 602942).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
