Kathleen Stevenson

Kathleen Stevenson Notice
Mrs Kathleen Stevenson Old Whittington Lifelong Old Whittington resident Mrs Kathleen Vera Stevenson has passed away at Walsall Manor Hospital on January 9, 2020, aged 90.
She has had various jobs including school dinner assistant, home help and domestic cleaner at Chesterfield Collage.
Kathleen enjoyed caravan holidays at Skegness, reading books and watching darts and snooker on television.
Kathleen was wife to the late Lawrence. She leaves son Peter, daughters Margaret and Linda, nine grandchildren and 15 great -grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.10pm
Funeral Directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
