Mrs Kathleen Annie Watson Tibshelf Mrs Kathleen Annie Watson of Tibshelf, Derbyshire has sadly passed away, a few weeks short of her 91st birthday.
Kath was born in Chesterfield along with brother Wilf (now deceased) and sister Vivien.
As a teenager, Kath loved to do hairdressing for her friends and neighbours. This was typical of her 'giving' nature.
She also developed many other creative skills including
sewing, embroidery, rug making
and dressmaking.
After leaving school, Kath commenced work at the
West Bars Coop in Chesterfield. She then transferred to the town centre Coop, where she courted Len before marrying in 1954.
She loved working in the baby linen section and later the ladies clothing department, often modelling new clothing ranges. She was a keen badminton player and a member
of the Coop Playgoers.
Kath lived and worked in Chesterfield for many years before moving to Tibshelf and raising a family. She had endless love for all her family and friends and a heart of pure gold.
She would sing and dance around the home and there was always an open welcoming door for everyone. Kath later worked at Heathfield Nursing home in Tibshelf though she never officially retired from helping and caring for others. She loved walking and keeping active and she never passed anyone by without saying hello and stopping for a chat. Kath played a huge part in the lives of her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind her children Tim, Pat, Bridget, Stuart and Claire, grandchildren Daniel, Dominic, Nicholas, Ben, John, Tom and Matt, great grandchildren Eli, Albi and Toby, and sister Viv.
A church service is arranged at Christ the King Church, Alfreton, followed by burial at Tibshelf Cemetery on Friday 14th August.
Funeral Directors, Wilkinson Bros Ltd, 10 Church Hill, Blackwell, Alfreton (01773 811371)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020