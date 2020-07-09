|
|
|
Mrs Kathleen Webley North Wingfield Mrs Kathleen Webley of North Wingfield, Chesterfield has passed away at home with her family by her side, aged 72.
Born in North Wingfield, Kathleen has been a
lifelong local resident.
During her working life, she had many happy years at the Crooked Spire Pub in Chesterfield. Then she enjoyed a full time and active retirement.
Kathleen enjoyed travelling, especially to Lourdes in France. She enjoyed meeting friends for coffee, socialising at Church, shopping and reading.
She was a devoted, loving mother to Theresa, John and Colleen, a cherished nanna and leaves four grandchildren.
A wonderful sister to her late brothers and sister and caring auntie. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to restrictions, a private family funeral will take place.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020