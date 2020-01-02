|
|
|
Kay Bonnett Staveley Mrs Kay Bonnett, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 71.
Born in Rotherham and a local resident for more than 40 years of Brimington and Staveley. Kay was retired but continued to work as chair of Governers at Springwell Community College.
She was a former Guider with 1st Calow Girl Guides.
Kay leaves her husband Chris, daughters Vicky, Kate and Rebecca, son Daniel and five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 3, 2019, Brimington Crematorium, Chapel, at 12.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation, or to any local food bank, food or money.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020