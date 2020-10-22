|
|
|
Mr Keith Adams Middlecroft Mr Keith Robert Adams of Middlecroft has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal hospital aged 84.
Born and raised in Brampton he was a lifelong resident of the area.
Keith retired from a long and happy career with Chesterfield Borough Council in 1999 due to ill health. He was Chesterfield's longest serving Mayoral Chauffeur and was proud to have served 23 Mayors over that period. The highlight of his career was being an invited guest at the Queen's Royal Garden Party, Buckingham Palace in recognition of his long service to the Mayoralty of Chesterfield.
Following retirement, Keith took up watercolour painting and was a founder member of the Staveley Art group - enjoyable activity and friendship for almost twenty years - that he enjoyed to the end despite failing health. Cars were a massive part of his life and he especially enjoyed driving around the beautiful Derbyshire countryside. To his dying day Keith could still tell you which routes to take if you were travelling anywhere in the UK, such was his knowledge and his fantastic memory.
Keith was predeceased by his wife Jean in 2013. He leaves daughters Lynn, Gillian and Maria, sons-in-law Stephen, Richard and Stephen, grandchildren Karen, Clare and Katie and great-grandchildren Megan and Liam.
Keith was well loved by family, friends, neighbours and former colleagues. He will be remembered as ever the optimist, a cheerful, unassuming and gracious gentleman.
The service is due to take place at St John the Baptist Church, Staveley on Wednesday October, 28, 2020, at 11.45am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory, to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020