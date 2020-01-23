|
Mr Keith Ordidge Staveley Mr Keith Ordidge, of Staveley, has passed away at The Vale Nursing Home, on January 1, 2020, aged 71.
Born in Worksop and a resident of Staveley for 33 years, Keith was a heavy plant driver.
His interests included horse and greyhound racing, holidays in Blackpool, socialising and spending time with his family.
Keith was predeceased by his wife June, he leaves daughter Gemma, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren Leighton, Riley and Spencer, three step children, eight step grandchildren, sister Christine.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 15.30hrs.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020