Mr Keith Redfern Tupton Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Keith Redfern has passed away at The Heights Care Home, Tupton, aged 86.
Born in Brimington, Keith was a former resident of Bands Main, Temple Normanton.
He worked as Foreman at Vinatex Chemicals, for approximately 40 years, retired due to asbestos related illness.
Keith liked gardening, fishing, c b radio, family, caravaning and cars.
Keith leaves his daughters Jayne and Christine, son Timothy, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on April 9, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A, Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 8511940
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020