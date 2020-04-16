Home

POWERED BY

Services
J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Redfern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Redfern

Notice Condolences

Keith Redfern Notice
Mr Keith Redfern Tupton Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Keith Redfern has passed away at The Heights Care Home, Tupton, aged 86.
Born in Brimington, Keith was a former resident of Bands Main, Temple Normanton.
He worked as Foreman at Vinatex Chemicals, for approximately 40 years, retired due to asbestos related illness.
Keith liked gardening, fishing, c b radio, family, caravaning and cars.
Keith leaves his daughters Jayne and Christine, son Timothy, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The funeral takes place on April 9, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A, Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 8511940
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -