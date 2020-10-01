|
|
|
Mr Keith Walter Savidge Wingerworth Mr Keith Walter Savidge of Wingerworth has passed away at Ashgate Hospice,
aged 64 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Keith has been a lifelong local resident.
Keith served in Royal Artillery 47 FLD RG 1973 - 80, he then worked at Peak Design.
He loved the outdoors, drawing, spending time with family and adored animals.
Keith leaves behind his wife Janet "Babs" Savidge, children Thomas, Mindy, Derek, Ebony and Terry, two grandchildren, four brothers, nieces
and nephews.
Funeral Service to be held on 2nd October at 3.10pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Director:
Nicholsons Funeral Directors,
329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY,
01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020