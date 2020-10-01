Home

Mr Keith Sellars Calow Mr Keith Sellars of Calow has passed away at Broomhill Nursing Home, aged 82 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Keith has been a lifelong local resident.
Keith worked as a Painter and Decorator at Derbyshire Time.
He enjoyed going on holidays and gardening.
Keith leaves behind his wife Jayne Sellars.
Funeral Service to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on 8th October 2020 at 10.10am. Donations to Salvation Army.
Funeral Directors: Central England Coop, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
